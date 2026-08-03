GasLog statements regarding incidents on two of its LNG vessels

On 31 July 2026, an incident occurred on our LNG vessel GasLog Shanghai, while exiting the Strait of Hormuz, GasLog said in its news release.

The company says everyone onboard is safe and accounted for and the vessel is stable.

On 29 July 2026, another incident occurred on board our LNG vessel GasLog Salem while the vessel was alongside in Damietta, Egypt.

"We are pleased to confirm that all crew members are safe. There were no injuries and no pollution resulting from the incident," GasLog said.

GasLog immediately activated its emergency response procedures, notified the relevant authorities, and continues to work closely with them as the cause of the incident is investigated.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to our crew for their calm and professional response, as well as to the local authorities and all those involved for their prompt support. The safety of our people, our operations, and the environment remains our priority," the Greek shipping company added.