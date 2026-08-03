Royal Van der Leun secures contract for new Easydredge® 2700XL TSHD

Royal Van der Leun has been awarded the electrical engineering scope for a new Easydredge® 2700XL trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), currently under construction by Royal IHC for a dredging project in West Africa, Dredging Today reported.

The vessel will be built at Nam Trieu Shipyard in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

With a hopper capacity of approximately 3000 m³, the new dredger will be used to maintain the navigability of the Congo River, helping to keep the ports of Boma and Matadi accessible for international shipping.