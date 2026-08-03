Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Brunei

Subsea7 says it has been awarded a sizeable ($50-$150 million) contract by Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP). The contract covers the subsea installation for a Pipeline Replacement Project, offshore Brunei.

Subsea7's scope of work includes EPCI of subsea pipeline and riser systems for offshore assets, in water depths up to 50 metres.

Project management and engineering work will commence immediately from Subsea7's office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with support from offices in Perth, Australia, Paris, France and other Subsea7 global locations.