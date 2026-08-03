Shell signs agreement to sell European onshore renewables portfolio to TotalEnergies

This transaction allows Shell to recycle capital and focus on areas aligned with its asset-backed trading strategy

Shell says it has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with TotalEnergies for the sale of its European onshore renewables portfolio. The portfolio includes development-stage and operational assets across Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to complete by the end of 2026.

As outlined at Capital Markets Day 2025, Shell continues to actively manage and adjust its power portfolio to ensure capital is allocated where it can deliver the strongest long‑term value.

Shell is prioritising areas where it has differentiated capabilities in power, including asset-backed trading, increasing access to flexible generation capacity and customer focused energy solutions while remaining disciplined on capital allocation and returns.

This transaction allows Shell to recycle capital and focus on areas aligned with its asset-backed trading strategy.

The portfolio included in the transaction comprises ~0.5 GW of combined renewable generation capacity in operation and in development, as well as a pipeline of projects for future development.