Shearwater secures carbon storage seismic survey contract in Australia

The project is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2026 and will be executed by the SW Bly

Shearwater Geoservices AS (“Shearwater”) says it has been awarded a 3D seismic survey contract to support appraisal of the carbon storage potential in the Bonaparte Basin, Northern Australia.

The project is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2026 and will be executed by the SW Bly, with an expected duration of 50 days. The collected geophysical data will be used to high grade and define future injection well locations and serve as a baseline survey for possible future 4D seismic monitoring.

The survey is Shearwater’s second carbon capture and storage-related survey in the Bonaparte Basin following a similar campaign in 2024, reinforcing the company’s presence in the regional CCS market.

About Shearwater

Shearwater is a global marine geoscience and technology business that specialises in collecting data offshore. The organisation uses state-of-the art seismic vessels and equipment to explore beneath the seabed and processes the data using market-leading proprietary software. These insights help clients understand the Earth and make informed decisions about accelerating responsible use of its resources. Shearwater’s headquarters is in Bergen, Norway, with more facilities all around the globe. The company employs around 1,000 people.