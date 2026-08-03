Saipem announces expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act waiting period

Saipem and Subsea 7 get green light for the planned merger in the USA

Saipem S.p.A. says that in connection with the proposed merger with Subsea 7 S.A. (the "Merger"), all applicable waiting periods under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 have expired, and the parties are permitted to close the transaction in the United States.

The transaction remains subject to certain regulatory approvals outside the U.S.

Saipem is a global leader in the engineering and construction of major projects for the energy and infrastructure sectors, both offshore and onshore. Saipem is “One Company” organized into business lines: Asset Based Services, Drilling and Sonsub, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind, Sustainable Infrastructures. The company has 5 fabrication yards and an offshore fleet of 17 owned construction vessels and 12 drilling rigs, 9 of which owned. Driven by technological innovation and guided by its purpose, “Engineering for a sustainable future”, Saipem supports its clients on their journey towards Net Zero, through increasingly digital and environmentally sustainable solutions, technologies and processes. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, Saipem operates in more than 50 countries and employs about 30,000 people representing 125 nationalities.