Huisman secures contract to deliver integrated equipment package for new Solstad Offshore and SBM Offshore installation vessel

The equipment package will support a wide range of offshore construction and installation activities on the next generation deepwater offshore installation vessel

Image credit: Huisman

Huisman says it has been awarded a contract by CIMC Raffles Offshore for the delivery of an integrated package comprising a 350mt A-frame, a 500mt Knuckle Boom Crane, a 20mt Auxiliary Crane, and a 2,500mt basket for the storage of flexibles, fibre ropes, and mooring chains. The equipment package will support a wide range of offshore construction and installation activities on the next generation deepwater offshore installation vessel being built for a joint venture between Solstad Offshore and SBM Offshore.

The 350mt A-frame enables the deployment of rope from the vessel’s main winch package and incorporates the use of Huisman’s patented Active Heave Compensation technology, ensuring safe and efficient operations in challenging offshore environments.

The combination of the 500mt Knuckle Boom Crane, Auxiliary Crane and advanced A-frame system will equip the vessel with substantial lifting and handling capabilities, enabling efficient execution of offshore projects worldwide.

The project further strengthens Huisman’s position in the Norwegian offshore market and underscores the company’s commitment to developing advanced lifting and handling solutions for the offshore construction, subsea and energy sectors.