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2026 August 4   10:41

ports

Shanghai port handles record 203,881 TEU in one day

The Port of Shanghai handled a record 203,881 TEU in 24 hours on 1 August, crossing the 200,000-TEU mark for the first time, according to Shanghai International Port Group.  

The total was 8.8% above the previous record of 187,312 TEU set on 9 June. The port also established a single-shift record of 71,728 TEU during the first work shift.  The result followed a recovery operation after Typhoon Bavi disrupted vessel handling for about four days in mid-July.

Mainline and feeder vessels returned in a concentrated wave after sheltering from the storm, increasing pressure on berths, terminal operations, container clearance and yard capacity.  

Average daily container throughput reached about 172,000 TEU during the recovery period.  

The volume of containers awaiting clearance in the port area rose 63.78% above normal amid the combined effects of the typhoon, extreme heat and periods of heavy rain. During a 14-day clearance campaign, SIPG’s logistics transport unit moved 52,186 TEU through cross-port, cross-zone and terminal delivery operations.  Several terminals also set individual records.

Zhendong Container Terminal handled 32,130 TEU on 23 July, while Shangdong Container Terminal and Luodong Container Terminal processed 29,910 TEU and 8,373 TEU, respectively, on 1 August.  

Shanghai handled more than 28m TEU in the first half of 2026, up 6.2% year on year. The Yangshan port area accounted for more than 15m TEU, an increase of 8.1%.  The port processed more than 55.06m TEU in 2025, up 6.9%, and remained the world’s busiest container port for a 16th consecutive year. Shanghai’s development plan targets annual container throughput of more than 58m TEU by 2030.  

Shanghai International Port (Group) Co Ltd is the corporate operator of the public port terminals in Shanghai. Its activities include container and general cargo terminal operations, port logistics, cargo transport and related port services.

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