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2026 August 4   10:54

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ICTSI throughput up 16% year on year to 8.12m TEU in the first half of 2026

Philippines-headquartered International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) handled 8.12m TEU across its global terminal network in the first half of 2026, up 16% year on year, according to ICTSI.  Consolidated throughput reached 8,115,758 TEU in the six months ended 30 June, against 6,989,075 TEU in the same period of 2025.  

The increase was driven by Durban Gateway Terminal, which took over Pier 2 operations at Durban Container Terminal in South Africa in January 2026, and Batu Ampar Container Terminal, which began operating in Batam, Indonesia, in September 2025.  

Higher trade activity in Asia and the Americas also supported volumes, partly offset by weaker throughput in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the deconsolidation of Yantai International Container Terminal in China’s Shandong province.  

Excluding the Durban and Batam operations and the discontinued Yantai business, consolidated throughput would have risen by only 1%.  

Second-quarter volumes increased 15% to 4,030,857 TEU from 3,517,162 TEU a year earlier.  Revenue from port operations rose 27% to $1.92bn, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 24% to $1.23bn. Net income attributable to equity holders climbed 22% to $589.98m.  

Recurring net income rose 25% to $604.69m after excluding a non-recurring charge linked to the Yantai sale. The EBITDA margin narrowed to 64% from 66%, while cash operating expenses increased 39% to $529.34m.  

ICTSI chairman and president Enrique K. Razon Jr said the group delivered “double-digit growth in volumes, revenues and earnings”, supported by the new terminals and stable performance across its existing portfolio.  

Capital expenditure reached $320.05m in the first half, while the 2026 programme remained at $740m. Planned spending covers terminal expansion and equipment in Mexico, the Philippines, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Honduras, Australia and Ecuador.  

ICTSI was established in the Philippines in December 1987 and develops, manages and operates common-user container terminals on six continents. 

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