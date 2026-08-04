Shipping Corporation of India launches tender for up to six 8,000-TEU LNG boxships

India’s state-controlled Shipping Corporation of India has launched an international tender for two firm and four optional LNG dual-fuel containerships of 8,000 TEU each, according to Shipping Corporation of India’s tender documents.

The 31 July tender sets a virtual pre-bid meeting for 18 August, with bids due on 31 August and technical and commercial offers scheduled to be opened on 1 September.

Each vessel must carry at least 8,000 TEU based on an average container weight of 14 tonnes. The outline specification calls for a length of about 330 metres, a beam of about 50 metres, a design speed of 19 knots, a service speed of 17 knots and a range of at least 20,000 nautical miles.

The ships are to be fitted with LNG dual-fuel main engines capable of burning LNG and conventional marine fuels. They must also comply with IMO Tier III nitrogen oxide limits and be compatible with B100 biofuel.

The vessels are intended for unrestricted international service and must be able to carry dry, refrigerated and approved dangerous-goods containers. Other requirements include double-hull construction, LNG bunkering capability, ballast-water management equipment, energy-saving devices and cyber-secure automation systems.

Indian shipyards will receive a right of first refusal, allowing the lowest evaluated domestic bidder to match the lowest qualified foreign offer. If that yard declines or fails to match the price, the opportunity will pass to the next eligible Indian bidder.

Domestic yards without experience in building large containerships may qualify through a technical partnership with an international shipbuilder that has delivered at least two containerships of more than 5,000 TEU during the past 10 years. The partner must also have experience in designing or delivering LNG dual-fuel vessels.

The successful bidder must construct the ships at its own facilities, with complete outsourcing prohibited. SCI is seeking firm, fixed prices in US dollars with no escalation during construction. The contract may be signed by SCI, a joint venture or a special-purpose vehicle and may later be novated.

Mumbai-based SCI was established in 1961 through the merger of Eastern Shipping Corporation and Western Shipping Corporation. Its activities cover container shipping, dry bulk, tankers, gas carriers, passenger services and offshore operations.