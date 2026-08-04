  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CK Line orders up to four 6,406-TEU boxships at Huangpu Wenchong

2026 August 4   12:21

shipbuilding

CK Line orders up to four 6,406-TEU boxships at Huangpu Wenchong

South Korean carrier CK Line has contracted CSSC Huangpu Wenchong to build two 6,406-TEU container ships, with options for two more, according to CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering.  

The contract was signed in Guangzhou by CK Line, Huangpu Wenchong and China Shipbuilding Trading. The contracting parties did not disclose the price, delivery dates or propulsion arrangements, although the potential four-vessel programme has been valued at more than $320m.  

The ships were designed by the 708th Research Institute of China State Shipbuilding Corporation. Each vessel will be 240 metres long and 42.8 metres wide, with deadweight of about 80,310 tonnes and 1,150 reefer slots.  

The newbuildings will be more than twice the size of the largest vessels in CK Line’s existing fleet. The company operates about 19 feeder ships with capacities of up to 2,700 TEU.  

The contract follows Huangpu Wenchong’s delivery of the 2,700-TEU sister ships *Sky Peace* and *Sky Pride* to CK Line in 2025. The pair was ordered in September 2023.  

Huangpu Wenchong’s container ship portfolio includes designs of 1,900 TEU, 3,000 TEU, 4,300 TEU, 5,300 TEU and 6,400 TEU. The shipbuilder has secured orders for 26 vessels in the 6,000-TEU segment.  

Seoul-based CK Line was established on 22 October 1962 and is led by chief executive Seo Sung Hoon. Its network covers more than 40 ports across East Asia, including services linking South Korea with China, Japan and Southeast Asia.  

CSSC Huangpu Wenchong is a Chinese shipbuilding company within the state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation group and is 54.5371%-owned by CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering.

Topics:

CSSC

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:42

BOURBON deploys newest Evolution 800-series vessel on first long-term India contract

14:12

ASENAV wins 38-metre battery-hybrid research vessel for US fleet

13:32

Marine ethanol nears diesel parity across three major bunker hubs

13:02

MOL, Hitachi and JAL sign for Japan’s first direct ocean capture pilot

12:41

K Line Q1 profit falls 22%

11:31

Shipping Corporation of India launches tender for up to six 8,000-TEU LNG boxships

11:09

Navigator Gas secures $121.8m loan for ammonia-fuelled gas carrier pair

10:59

Projectile strike leaves engineer missing on Greek-managed bulker off Oman

10:54

ICTSI throughput up 16% year on year to 8.12m TEU in the first half of 2026

10:41

Shanghai port handles record 203,881 TEU in one day

2026 August 3

18:10

Shell signs agreement to sell European onshore renewables portfolio to TotalEnergies

17:47

Huisman secures contract to deliver integrated equipment package for new Solstad Offshore and SBM Offshore installation vessel

17:31

Jan De Nul: Offshore wind farms NC1 and 2 successfully connected to DolWin kappa platform

17:08

Royal Van der Leun secures contract for new Easydredge® 2700XL TSHD

16:51

India approves ₹84,084-crore ‘Samudra Manthan’ scheme for offshore energy exploration

16:29

Saipem announces expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act waiting period

16:01

Shearwater secures carbon storage seismic survey contract in Australia

15:41

ADNOC announces update to its crude pricing methodology

15:03

Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Brunei

14:34

Viking Supply Ships appoints Ulrik Mannhart as CEO and Bengt A. Rem as Group CEO

14:16

GasLog statements regarding incidents on two of its LNG vessels

13:05

BIMCO welcomes proposal to include Indian ship recycling yards on EU list

12:27

MABUX: Bunker Monthly Outlook, July 2026

11:48

Konecranes announces change in its leadership team

11:34

RINA obtains Accredia accreditation for ISO 56001 innovation management system certification

10:17

MPA completes solarisation of Marina South Pier

10:04

BV grants AiP to Seatrium's 30 MW Floating Data Center concept

09:43

Petrobras and DOF Group ASA announce contract extensions for two PLSVs

2026 August 2

04:44

Pan Ocean lifts second-quarter profit 12%

04:39

Rotterdam chief Boudewijn Siemons wins IAPH Europe board seat

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news