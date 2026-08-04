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2026 August 4   10:59

accident

Projectile strike leaves engineer missing on Greek-managed bulker off Oman

A cargo vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile about 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).  

UKMTO received the alert at 2200 UTC on 3 August after the vessel broadcast on VHF Channel 16 that it had been “hit by an unknown projectile”. The agency classified the incident as an attack, said an investigation was under way and advised ships in the area to exercise caution.  

The vessel was identified as the Liberian-flagged Minoan Pioneer, a 93,283-dwt Post-Panamax bulk carrier managed by Greece’s Modion Maritime Management.  

The projectile struck the engine room, causing a complete blackout, while a fire broke out in the accommodation block. The crew attempted to contain the blaze and requested assistance. The ship’s third engineer was missing.  

The Liberian-flagged crude tanker Suriname Prosperity received the distress call.  The source of the projectile remained unknown.

Six ships — three tankers and three bulk carriers — passed through the Strait of Hormuz on 3 August, compared with seven a day earlier. The waterway normally handles about one-fifth of global crude oil and natural gas shipments.  

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