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2026 August 4   12:41

shipping

K Line Q1 profit falls 22%

Japanese shipping group Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha’s first-quarter net profit fell 21.9% to ¥23.394bn ($149m) from ¥29.9bn ($191m) in the three months to 30 June as weaker car carrier earnings and higher fuel costs offset stronger dry bulk and energy shipping returns, according to K Line.  

Revenue rose 17.1% to ¥286.842bn ($1.83bn), operating profit slipped 1.3% to ¥19.581bn ($125m) from ¥19.8bn ($126m), and ordinary profit increased 10.9% to ¥24.046bn ($153m) from ¥21.6bn ($138m).

The average exchange rate weakened to ¥159.89 per dollar from ¥145.32, while bunker costs climbed to $787 per tonne from $550.  

Dry bulk ordinary profit reached ¥9bn ($57m), reversing a ¥300m ($1.9m) loss, as revenue rose to ¥90.3bn ($576m) from ¥70.7bn ($451m).

Energy resource transport profit increased to ¥3.2bn ($20m) from ¥2.6bn ($17m).  

Product logistics profit fell to ¥10.8bn ($69m) from ¥24.3bn ($155m). Car carrier profit dropped to ¥2.1bn ($13m) from ¥15.2bn ($97m), despite revenue rising to ¥101.4bn ($647m) from ¥92.9bn ($593m).

K Line carried 863,000 vehicles, against 850,000 a year earlier, but lower fleet utilisation and higher operating costs weighed on earnings.  

Containership profit declined to ¥5.4bn ($34m) from ¥6.6bn ($42m). Ocean Network Express earned $31m, down from $86m, on revenue of $4.54bn versus $4.05bn. Volume reached 3.26m TEU at an average freight rate of $1,300 per TEU. Stronger May and June demand, congestion and capacity absorption supported rates, but higher bunker and vessel costs limited earnings.  

K Line retained its forecast for the year ending 31 March 2027: revenue of ¥1.07trn ($6.83bn), operating profit of ¥85bn ($543m), ordinary profit of ¥135bn ($862m) and net profit of ¥135bn ($862m). The figures are ¥50bn ($319m), ¥2bn ($13m), ¥35bn ($223m) and ¥40bn ($255m) above its May projections, respectively.  The outlook assumes ¥153.50 per dollar and bunker fuel at $718 per tonne, with Strait of Hormuz transits resuming from October and no Suez Canal return during the year. The annual dividend remains ¥120 ($0.77) per share.  K Line is buying back up to ¥130bn ($830m) and 44.4m shares; by end-July it had repurchased 33.3m shares for ¥86.2bn ($550m).  

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd, established in Japan in 1919, operates across dry bulk, car carriers, tankers, LNG shipping, short-sea transport and logistics, with 440 vessels at 31 March 2026. Ocean Network Express is a Singapore-based container shipping company in which K Line holds a 31% stake.

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