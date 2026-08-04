MOL, Hitachi and JAL sign for Japan’s first direct ocean capture pilot

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Hitachi and Japan Airlines have signed a memorandum of understanding to run Japan’s first pilot project for extracting CO₂ directly from seawater, with the trial planned for Kume Island in Okinawa Prefecture, according to a joint statement published by the three companies on 4 August 2026.

A land-based containerised unit will draw seawater from the surrounding marine area, separate dissolved CO₂ and return the treated water. The partners will test the technology’s operational viability, assess its environmental impact and identify challenges involved in deploying direct ocean capture systems along Japan’s coastline.

The companies said the project would be the first Japanese direct ocean capture pilot connected to an operating seawater intake system, based on their review as of July 2026. Hitachi will lead the technical programme, including carbon-content and water-quality measurements, data analysis, physical AI-based plant control and development of a monitoring, reporting and verification framework for potential carbon credits.

MOL will coordinate with local authorities and organisations on Kume Island and prepare the site and supporting infrastructure.

JAL will handle regional engagement alongside Japan Transocean Air and Ryukyu Air Commuter. The airline is also examining the potential use of recovered CO₂ as feedstock for synthetic aviation fuel, or E-SAF.

The three companies have previously invested in US direct ocean capture developer Captura and see the trial as an initial step towards using recovered CO₂ for synthetic fuel production on Kume Island.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd is a Japanese transport group whose principal operations include ocean shipping.

Hitachi Ltd is a Japanese technology group active in digital systems, energy, mobility and industrial infrastructure.

Japan Airlines Co Ltd is a Japanese airline group operating domestic and international passenger and cargo services.