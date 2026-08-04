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2026 August 4   14:42

shipbuilding

BOURBON deploys newest Evolution 800-series vessel on first long-term India contract

BOURBON has deployed the newly delivered Bourbon Evolution 810 on its first long-term contract off India, adding a GPA 696-series vessel to an ageing global IMR fleet with limited renewal, according to BOURBON.  

The deepwater inspection, maintenance and repair vessel is designed for operations in water depths of 2,500 to 3,000 metres and expands the group’s Bourbon Evolution 800 fleet.  

Bourbon Evolution 810 retains the principal features of its sister vessels while incorporating updates to its DP3 dynamic positioning system, propulsion controls and power-generation management. It is also equipped with updated position-reference systems.  

The vessel combines ROV operations, surveying and construction services. Two active heave-compensated cranes, with lifting capacities of 40 tonnes and 150 tonnes, cover the full deck and are intended to handle subsea equipment and structures in rough sea conditions.  Its deck area totals about 1,200 square metres, including 230 square metres of mezzanine space, and provides storage capacity for diving equipment.

The vessel also has firefighting and oil-spill response capabilities.  Bourbon Evolution 810 can accommodate up to 105 people in 69 cabins. Its layout links the bridge, deck, workshops and operations-control areas, while satellite communications provide high-bandwidth connectivity for operational and personal use.  

BOURBON is an offshore marine services group providing vessel-based and subsea support services to offshore operators.

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