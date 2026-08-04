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2026 August 4   15:54

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ADNOC and SLB complete UAE-built AI rollout across more than 120 drilling rigs

ADNOC and SLB have deployed an AI-enabled Real-Time Operations Center platform across more than 120 onshore and offshore drilling rigs, according to ADNOC.  

The RTOC consolidates live data and tools in one environment, cutting engineering effort by 30-40% and allowing engineers to support two to three times more rigs while maintaining oversight.

Automated dashboards and AI-generated performance insights reduce reporting cycles from several days to hours, while analysis of real-time rig data can shorten incident response by 4-12 hours and help avoid one to two days of downtime.  

The platform uses SLB’s DrillOps intelligent well delivery and insights solutions to give business, asset and drilling teams a live fleet-wide view, helping them identify risks earlier, improve coordination and make faster decisions. Work that previously required a full day of analysis can now be completed within minutes.  

The system is deployed on ADNOC Drilling’s fleet for use by ADNOC Onshore and ADNOC Offshore. Developed in the UAE and hosted in ADNOC’s cloud environment and a UAE data centre, it keeps critical operational data and workflows under UAE jurisdiction to support data security, operational resilience and long-term digital independence.  

ADNOC is Abu Dhabi’s state-owned energy group. SLB is a global technology company serving the energy sector. ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC provides drilling and oilfield services to the ADNOC group. ADNOC Onshore and ADNOC Offshore are ADNOC upstream operating companies responsible for onshore production and for developing and delivering oil and gas resources in Abu Dhabi waters, respectively.

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