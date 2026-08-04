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2026 August 4   16:24

Maersk

Maersk to lift its emergency fuel and energy surcharge in Estonia to 18%

Maersk will lift its emergency fuel and energy surcharge in Estonia to 18%, the highest level across seven Nordic and Baltic markets, as revised charges take effect on Store Door inland shipments from 5 August 2026, according to Maersk.  

The surcharge applies to shipments with a Price Calculation Date from 5 August in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.  Rates will stand at 10% in Denmark, 6% in Sweden, 0% in Norway, 5% in Finland, 4% in Lithuania, 12% in Latvia and 18% in Estonia.  

The temporary measure reflects higher fuel costs linked to disruption to supplies from the Middle East. Maersk will keep the charges in place until further notice and review them weekly.  

Estonia’s rate will rise by two percentage points from 16%. Finland will increase from 4% to 5%, while Latvia will move from 11% to 12%.  

Denmark’s surcharge will fall from 11% to 10% and Sweden’s from 7% to 6%.

Norway will remain at 0% and Lithuania at 4%.  

Rail services and inland transport using electric trucks remain exempt.  

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Copenhagen-headquartered integrated logistics company active in ocean container shipping, inland and air freight, warehousing and port terminals. It operates in 130 countries, employs more than 100,000 people and deploys more than 700 container vessels.

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