ONE posts $31m first-quarter profit on $4.54bn revenue

Ocean Network Express generated revenue of $4.539bn and net profit of $31m in the first quarter of FY2026, covering the period from 1 April to 30 June 2026, according to Ocean Network Express.

“The first quarter reflected a demanding market, with Middle East disruption raising fuel and operating costs across the industry. As demand recovered through the quarter, we improved yields and maintained high utilization. We have raised our full-year forecast and remain focused on operational agility as conditions evolve,” chief executive Till Ole Barrelet said.

“This reflects the dedication of our global team and the steady progress of our ONE2030 strategy. As market uncertainties persist, our priorities are protecting our people and assets, ensuring service reliability for our customers, and delivering sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders.”

The Singapore-headquartered container shipping company operates more than 280 vessels with combined capacity exceeding 2.2m TEU. Its global network provides container shipping services to more than 120 countries.