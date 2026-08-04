Adani Ports lifts July cargo 15% to 46.3m tonnes

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone handled 46.3m metric tonnes of cargo in July, up 15% year on year, according to an official APSEZ filing.

Volumes increased across all cargo categories, with dry cargo rising 21%.

The Indian port and logistics operator handled 184.4m tonnes in the financial year to the end of July, also 15% higher than in the same period a year earlier.

Container and dry cargo volumes each increased 15%. Rail logistics volumes reached 51,020 TEU in July, up 5% from June but 16% lower year on year. Rail volumes for the financial year to date fell 18% to 196,330 TEU.

The Ahmedabad-based company operated 19 ports across four countries as of late July 2026. It accounted for 27.6% of India’s cargo market and 44.8% of the country’s container cargo market in the quarter ended 30 June.