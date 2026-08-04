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2026 August 4   16:45

alternative fuels

UK Chamber launches industry-first safety map for five alternative marine fuels

The UK Chamber of Shipping has identified ammonia’s toxic-release risk as the broadest emergency-planning challenge in an industry-first assessment of five alternative marine-fuel pathways, according to the UK Chamber of Shipping.  

The 3 August report, Alternative Fuels: Building the Safety Evidence Base, maps preliminary risks for battery systems, biofuels, methanol, hydrogen and ammonia as the technologies move from pilot projects towards commercial use.  

The chamber’s Safety of Alternative Fuels Working Group drew 206 participants from more than 50 organisations, including shipowners, fuel suppliers, equipment manufacturers, classification societies, ports, insurers, academic institutions and government bodies.  

“New fuels and energy sources are moving from pilot projects to commercial reality, but safety, standards and operational readiness must keep pace,” said Francesco Sandrelli, the chamber’s policy director for environment.  Thermal runaway and fire head the battery risk list, alongside failures involving cooling, ventilation, battery management and emergency power.  

Biofuel concerns include contamination, microbial growth, incompatible seals and tank coatings, sensor calibration and sustainability documentation.  

For methanol, the study highlights loss of containment, hard-to-see flames, toxic exposure, inadequate vapour detection and simultaneous cargo and bunkering operations.  

Hydrogen adds storage, leakage and explosion hazards, while liquid hydrogen brings cryogenic risks involving brittle fracture, insulation, vacuum management and safe vent dispersion.  

Ammonia could expose crews, port workers, nearby vessels, emergency responders and local communities following bunkering-hose failures, incorrect valve alignment, damaged storage systems or collisions.  “Loss of containment leading to toxic release is the overarching concern,” Sandrelli said.  

The report calls for port emergency plans, ammonia-specific protective equipment and training, material-selection standards and trial port-acceptance frameworks.  

The assessments are intended to support vessel-specific design reviews, operating plans and future regulation. They do not replace detailed project studies, certified evaluations or regulatory approvals.  

LNG was excluded because its safety case and regulatory framework were considered established. Nuclear propulsion was left outside the study because it requires separate expertise.  

The next phase will examine regulatory and knowledge gaps, develop case studies, broaden participation and create an anonymised database of incidents and lessons learned.  

The UK Chamber of Shipping is a London-based trade association representing UK shipping companies and maritime service providers.

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