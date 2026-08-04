Greek contractor Asso.subsea buys Viking Reach from Eidesvik-Reach venture

Greek offshore contractor Asso.subsea has agreed to buy the DP-2 inspection, maintenance and repair vessel Viking Reach from a joint venture between Norwegian companies Eidesvik Offshore and Reach Subsea, according to Asso.subsea.

The memorandum of agreement was announced on 4 August 2026, with closing expected early in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions. The price was not disclosed.

Eidesvik owns 50.1% of vessel-owning company Eidesvik Reach AS and Reach owns 49.9%.

Reach will separately sell the work-class remotely operated vehicle spread installed on board.

After delivery, the 2009-built vessel will be renamed Arete, after Queen Arete of Greek mythology, transferred to the Greek flag and used mainly as a trenching support vessel. It will add capacity while Asso awaits delivery of newbuilds Avra and Andromeda.

The ship has a 70-tonne active heave-compensated crane, an integrated WROV and survey spread, shallow-water capability, about 650 square metres of deck space and accommodation for 72 people.

Asso plans to deploy it for subsea cable protection, route preparation, post-lay burial and offshore wind work.

Eidesvik chief executive Helga Cotgrove said the deal generated a substantial return and supported fleet renewal. Previously named Edda Sun, the vessel was acquired by the partners for $29m in March 2023. It began a six-year charter to Reach in April 2023, with Eidesvik handling technical management, crewing and operations.

Elefsis-based Asso.subsea provides subsea cable transportation, installation and protection, seabed preparation, offshore wind and IMR services.

Haugesund-based Reach Subsea supplies ROV, survey, construction-support and decommissioning services.

Eidesvik Offshore is a Norwegian vessel owner and operator serving the offshore supply, subsea and offshore wind markets.