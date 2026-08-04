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2026 August 4   15:27

methanol

Mitsui E&S DU completes test of Japan’s first WinGD methanol engine

Mitsui E&S DU Co Ltd has completed factory acceptance testing of the first methanol dual-fuel WinGD large marine engine built in Japan, according to a statement from Mitsui E&S Co Ltd.  

The six-cylinder DU-WinGD 6X82DF-M-1.0 LP-SCR was manufactured at Mitsui E&S’s Tamano Works in Okayama prefecture. It is also the first WinGD large marine engine produced at the plant and is scheduled for the first vessel in a four-ship series for an unnamed Japanese shipowner.  

The owner, vessel type, shipyard and delivery schedule were not disclosed.

Use of green methanol is intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the vessels’ operations, although no percentage or lifecycle estimate was provided.  

The X82DF-M-1.0 has an 820-mm bore, a 3,375-mm piston stroke and an operating range of 58 to 84 rpm. The six-cylinder version is rated at up to 33,000 kW and has a listed dry weight of 845 tonnes.  

The platform can burn diesel, heavy fuel oil and methanol and can be adapted and certified for ethanol. Its low-pressure selective catalytic reduction system controls nitrogen oxide emissions, with the design intended to meet IMO Tier II and Tier III requirements.  

A 2023 agreement added Tamano to WinGD’s Japanese manufacturing network and provided for X-DF-M methanol engines to become available from the first quarter of 2025. The production arrangement draws on Mitsui E&S’s relationships with German marine technology company Everllence and Switzerland-based marine engine designer WinGD.  

Mitsui E&S Co Ltd, founded in 1917, is a Japanese engineering group active in marine propulsion systems, port cranes and maritime services. For the year ended 31 March 2026, it recorded net sales of ¥353.20bn (about $2.25bn), operating income of ¥37.64bn (about $240.2m) and 5,998 employees.  

Mitsui E&S DU Co Ltd is a Japanese group company headquartered in Aioi, Hyogo prefecture, and manufactures large marine engines based on WinGD designs. 

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