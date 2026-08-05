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2026 August 5   10:41

shipbuilding

TORM linked to $368m order for up to eight MR tankers in China

Danish product tanker owner TORM has been linked to an order for six firm 50,000-dwt MR tankers, with options for two more, at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard, according to Xclusiv Shipbrokers.  

The vessels are priced at about $46m each and are scheduled for delivery in 2029 and 2030. The ships are expected to be fitted with exhaust-gas cleaning systems.  The six firm vessels would represent an investment of about $276m. Exercise of both options would lift the programme to eight ships with a combined value of $368m, rounded to about $370m.  

Neither TORM nor Zhoushan Changhong had publicly confirmed the contract as of 5 August. The transaction therefore remains a broker-indicated order rather than a company-confirmed newbuilding deal.  

If completed, the programme would mark TORM’s first newbuilding commitment since 2018, when it exercised options for three MR tankers worth a combined $93m.  

TORM has recently expanded through vessel acquisitions. The company purchased six MR resale vessels for delivery in 2027 and 2028 and expects its fleet to reach 103 ships after completing its previously announced transactions.  

Founded in Denmark in 1889, TORM transports refined petroleum products worldwide and operates vessels across the MR, LR1 and LR2 tanker segments through an integrated commercial and technical management structure.  

Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard is a Chinese shipbuilding company engaged in the construction and repair of commercial vessels.

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