Yemen says explosive-laden boat sank Indian cargo vessel as all 14 survive

Indian-flagged cargo vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya 1451 sank in the Red Sea off Yemen on 4 August after an explosive-laden boat struck it during a voyage to Mokha, according to Yemen’s Transport Ministry.

Yemeni coastguard and naval units rescued all 14 seafarers and brought them to the port of Mokha. The crew included 13 Indian nationals and one Yemeni national. No fatalities were recorded, and the survivors received medical assistance after reaching shore.

Indian authorities said the mechanised sailing vessel was hit by a “projectile”, without specifying the weapon involved. India’s Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack and confirmed that its embassy in Riyadh was coordinating with Yemeni authorities over the welfare of the Indian crew members.

The casualty occurred near the southern Red Sea approaches to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea.