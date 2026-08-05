IAA PortNews: Russia’s fishery caught volume reaches 2.9 million tonnes YTD

The Russian fishing fleet caught a total of 262 700 tonnes of seafood in the exclusive economic zones of foreign states, conventional areas and the open part of the World Ocean

Russian fishermen caught more than 2.89 million tonnes of aquatic biological resources as of August 3, 2026, the Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) said.

The country’s fishing fleet caught about 2 290 tonnes in the Far Eastern fishery basin during this period. This volume includes 1.4 million tonnes of pollock, 84 100 tonnes of cod (+700 tonnes year-on-year), 456 800 tonnes of Pacific herring (+132 200 tonnes) and 44 200 tonnes of Far Eastern flounder.

The seafood volume caught in the Northern Basin reached 220 900 tonnes, including 102 200 tonnes of cod and 48 600 tonnes of haddock (+9 500 tonnes).

The catch in the Western Basin totaled 49 700 tonnes, including 36 600 tonnes of sprat (+2 800 tonnes) and 12 000 tonnes of Baltic herring.

The volume caught in the Azov-Black Sea basin reached 20 500 tonnes, including 12 400 tonnes of anchovy.

The fishing volume in the Volga-Caspian basin totaled 40 500 tonnes, including 14 200 tonnes of sprat and 9 700 tonnes of small fish species (+300 tonnes).

Besides, the Russian fishing fleet caught 262 721 tonnes of aquatic biological resources year-to-date in the exclusive economic zones of foreign states, conventional areas and the open part of the World Ocean.