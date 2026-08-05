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2026 August 5   11:45

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Baltic Hub signs 30-year Gdańsk lease for seven-track rail expansion

Baltic Hub has signed a 30-year lease with the Port of Gdańsk Authority for about 27 hectares beside its T2 terminal, clearing the way for an expansion of rail and container-yard capacity, according to Baltic Hub.  

The agreement was signed on 4 August 2026 after the required administrative and corporate approvals were secured. Baltic Hub was the sole bidder for the Deepwater site and signed a preliminary agreement on 30 December 2025.  

The operator plans to develop a second rail terminal with seven tracks capable of handling trains up to 750 metres long, together with container storage yards and handling equipment. Construction will be carried out in phases.  

The site already has a rail connection and an active building permit covering tracks, roads, parking areas, cargo storage and handling facilities, hydrotechnical infrastructure for vessel mooring and demolition work.  

The property includes the southern section of the Ore Pier, a warehouse, a battery of silos and buildings recorded as having cultural value. Baltic Hub also plans to extend the existing quay by about 70 metres, providing space for cranes or allowing a larger and a smaller vessel to berth simultaneously.  

Port of Gdańsk Authority president Dorota Pyć said the project would support the transfer of more cargo from road to rail and improve access to markets across Central and Eastern Europe, including the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Ukraine.  The port authority has rebuilt or constructed 7.2 km of roads and 10 km of railway in the Northern Port, including a track serving the leased site.

Poland’s rail infrastructure manager PLK has modernised more than 70 km of tracks and 13 road-rail crossings, while the Maritime Office in Gdynia has widened and deepened the Northern Port approach channel to 18 metres.  

Baltic Hub, formerly DCT Gdańsk, began operations in 2007. It handled 2.7m TEU in 2025 and employs more than 1,500 people. PSA International owns 40%, while the Polish Development Fund and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund each hold 30%.  

The Port of Gdańsk Authority is the port administration responsible for the land lease and related infrastructure programme. PSA International is Baltic Hub’s largest shareholder. 

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