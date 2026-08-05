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2026 August 5   12:00

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Dutch port workers set nationwide strike for 4 September

Dutch port workers will stop handling ships in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Zeeland on 4 September in a nationwide strike over planned social-security cuts, according to FNV.  

FNV Havens has called on employees and agency workers to stop work from 11:15 to 19:00 local time, covering part of the day shift and the start of the evening shift.  No vessels will be handled during the stoppage, with loading and unloading, cargo securing, towage and cargo inspections expected to face delays.

Companies covered by collective bargaining agreements with FNV Havens were formally notified on 3 August.  The union is demanding the withdrawal of €6.5bn ($7.5bn) in planned social-security savings, including changes to unemployment and disability benefits.  The proposals would raise the level of unemployment benefit but cut its maximum duration from two years to one. FNV argues that the shorter entitlement period would weaken protection for people who lose their jobs, particularly in sectors facing automation, digitalisation and artificial intelligence.  

“Social security is not the cabinet’s piggy bank,” FNV Havens official Asmae Hajjari said. She added that employees and employers had paid contributions into the system for years.  About 700 port workers from the bulk, ro-ro, container, lashing, tank-storage and towage sectors unanimously authorised possible industrial action at a meeting on 31 March. The mandate allows FNV Havens to organise up to five strike days.  A central gathering will be held at Landtong De Punt in Rozenburg. Participating FNV members will be eligible for strike pay if employers withhold wages for the hours not worked, provided they register with the union.  

The stoppage will coincide with the opening day of Rotterdam’s 49th World Port Days, scheduled for 4 to 6 September.  

FNV identifies itself as the Netherlands’ largest trade union. FNV Havens is its port-sector organisation, covering workers in bulk, container and ro-ro handling, cargo securing, towage, tank storage, shipping agencies, inspections and ferry services.

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