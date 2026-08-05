  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IMO signs Black Sea and Caribbean PSC data deals

2026 August 5   12:30

shipping

IMO signs Black Sea and Caribbean PSC data deals

The International Maritime Organization has signed updated data-sharing agreements with the Black Sea and Caribbean port state control regimes to widen access to ship inspection records, according to IMO.  

The agreements were signed at IMO headquarters in London on 21 July by IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez, Black Sea MoU Secretariat secretary Onur Turhan and Caribbean MoU secretary-general Jodi Munn-Barrow. IMO published details of the agreements on 4 August.  

The arrangements will expand the transfer of validated port state control inspection data and support further development of the PSC module in the IMO Global Integrated Shipping Information System, known as GISIS.  They also form part of the IMO-led PSC Overarching Database project, which is intended to enable near-real-time information sharing between regional inspection regimes.  

The planned system is expected to improve data consistency and integrity, strengthen risk-based inspection planning and reduce duplicate reporting by IMO member states.  

The latest agreements bring the number of regional PSC regimes covered by updated IMO data-sharing arrangements to eight. Earlier agreements were concluded with the Abuja, Indian Ocean, Tokyo, Mediterranean, Paris and Riyadh memoranda.  

Discussions are continuing with the Viña del Mar Agreement and the US Coast Guard.  

IMO is the United Nations specialised agency responsible for shipping safety and security and for preventing marine and atmospheric pollution from ships. It has 176 member states and 50 conventions and protocols.  

The Black Sea MoU and Caribbean MoU are regional port state control arrangements under which participating maritime authorities coordinate inspections of foreign-flagged ships. The Caribbean MoU Secretariat is based in Kingston, Jamaica.

Topics:

IMO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:00

Dutch port workers set nationwide strike for 4 September

11:56

IAA PortNews: Russia’s fishery caught volume reaches 2.9 million tonnes YTD

11:45

Baltic Hub signs 30-year Gdańsk lease for seven-track rail expansion

11:27

Yemen says explosive-laden boat sank Indian cargo vessel as all 14 survive

10:57

Chengxi delivers first 41,800-dwt bidirectional self-unloader for Simandou

10:41

TORM linked to $368m order for up to eight MR tankers in China

2026 August 4

18:05

ONE posts $31m first-quarter profit on $4.54bn revenue

17:15

Adani Ports lifts July cargo 15% to 46.3m tonnes

16:45

UK Chamber launches industry-first safety map for five alternative marine fuels

16:24

Maersk to lift its emergency fuel and energy surcharge in Estonia to 18%

15:54

ADNOC and SLB complete UAE-built AI rollout across more than 120 drilling rigs

15:27

Mitsui E&S DU completes test of Japan’s first WinGD methanol engine

15:24

bound4blue installs 22-metre eSAIL on French Polynesian multipurpose vessel

15:20

Greek contractor Asso.subsea buys Viking Reach from Eidesvik-Reach venture

15:18

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR lifts ACG stake to 35.3% in Itochu buyout

15:04

EU force boards second sanctioned tanker in 13 days over Cameroon flag claim

14:42

BOURBON deploys newest Evolution 800-series vessel on first long-term India contract

14:12

ASENAV wins 38-metre battery-hybrid research vessel for US fleet

13:32

Marine ethanol nears diesel parity across three major bunker hubs

13:02

MOL, Hitachi and JAL sign for Japan’s first direct ocean capture pilot

12:41

K Line Q1 profit falls 22%

12:21

CK Line orders up to four 6,406-TEU boxships at Huangpu Wenchong

11:31

Shipping Corporation of India launches tender for up to six 8,000-TEU LNG boxships

11:09

Navigator Gas secures $121.8m loan for ammonia-fuelled gas carrier pair

10:59

Projectile strike leaves engineer missing on Greek-managed bulker off Oman

10:54

ICTSI throughput up 16% year on year to 8.12m TEU in the first half of 2026

10:41

Shanghai port handles record 203,881 TEU in one day

2026 August 3

18:10

Shell signs agreement to sell European onshore renewables portfolio to TotalEnergies

17:47

Huisman secures contract to deliver integrated equipment package for new Solstad Offshore and SBM Offshore installation vessel

17:31

Jan De Nul: Offshore wind farms NC1 and 2 successfully connected to DolWin kappa platform

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news