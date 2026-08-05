Argentina ports restart after pilot deal clears 150-ship backlog

Argentina’s ports resumed operations on Tuesday evening after the government and maritime pilots reached an agreement ending a nationwide disruption that delayed about 150 vessels, according to Inchcape Shipping Services.

The suspension of pilotage was lifted at about 6.30 pm local time on 4 August across all Argentine ports, with pilot companies returning to work immediately while negotiations continue.

The settlement includes a 20% cut in pilotage tariffs, the suspension of Decree 690/2026 and the creation of a working group involving Argentina’s security and defence authorities and other government agencies.

The decree was signed on 30 July, published in the official gazette on 31 July and entered into force on 1 August. It replaced regulations dating from 1991, removed numerical limits from the register of qualified pilots and allowed shipowners and agents to contract licensed professionals directly.

The measure also authorised the National Ports and Navigation Agency to impose maximum charges and introduced exemptions allowing some vessels to operate without Argentine pilots when their masters met local-knowledge requirements.

Pilots began declining new assignments over the weekend, restricting vessel movements along the Paraná River export corridor and at Buenos Aires, Dock Sud, La Plata, Quequén and Bahía Blanca.

Estimates of the backlog ranged from more than 140 to more than 185 ships as the disruption continued. At least 45 vessels were affected in the Greater Rosario export hub alone.

Before the agreement, the Argentine Naval Prefecture ordered 536 pilotage professionals to make themselves immediately available for duty, warning that refusal could result in administrative sanctions and possible criminal proceedings.

The Chamber of Pilotage and Pilotage Activities maintained that the disruption was not a formally organised strike because Argentine pilots operate as independent professionals and decide individually whether to accept assignments.

The immediate resumption of pilotage reopened Argentina’s main maritime and river gateways, although clearing the accumulated vessel queue and restoring schedules will take time.

Inchcape Shipping Services is an international marine services company providing port agency, husbandry and operational support to shipowners, operators and charterers.