India maritime regulator signs decarbonisation pact with TERI centre and Smart Freight Centre

India’s Directorate General of Maritime Administration signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding in Mumbai on 4 August 2026 with the National Centre of Excellence in Green Ports & Shipping and Smart Freight Centre, according to the Directorate General of Maritime Administration.

The pact creates a framework to support implementation of India’s National Maritime Decarbonisation Policy Framework through technical cooperation, pilot projects, capacity building, international partnerships and knowledge sharing.

The programme will cover green shipping, green ports, alternative fuels, responsible ship recycling and harmonised emissions accounting. The partners also plan to establish an India Maritime Decarbonisation Knowledge Hub.

The agreement was signed by director general of maritime administration Shyam Jagannathan, IAS; TERI director general and NCoEGPS chairperson Dr Vibha Dhawan; and Smart Freight Centre executive director for India and maritime Capt Prashant S. Widge.

DGMA is India’s maritime administration authority under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, responsible for regulatory and administrative functions covering shipping and maritime safety.

NCoEGPS is a national centre established jointly by the ministry and The Energy and Resources Institute. It operates from TERI’s research campus in Gurugram and focuses on research, coordination and capacity development for lower-emission ports, vessels and maritime operations.

TERI is an Indian research organisation working on energy, environmental and sustainable-development issues.

Smart Freight Centre is an international non-profit organisation that develops emissions-accounting methods and decarbonisation programmes for freight transport.