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2026 August 5   16:23

shipbuilding

CMA CGM takes 16,204-TEU methanol newbuild 23 days ahead of schedule

CMA CGM has taken delivery of the Malta-flagged, 16,204-TEU methanol dual-fuel containership CMA CGM Roi Arthur from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Group’s Tianjin yard 23 days ahead of schedule, according to CMA CGM.  

The French liner company named the 366-metre vessel in China on 30 July. CMA CGM classifies the ship as a 15,000-TEU newbuild, while its fleet database lists a nominal capacity of 16,204 TEU. The 51-metre-wide vessel carries yard number C16K-19 and IMO number 1021099.  CMA CGM Roi Arthur is the fourth ship in the series delivered by the Tianjin facility.

The yard completed trial container fitting across all 21 cargo holds while the vessel remained in dock and brought forward strength testing of 15 fuel tanks.  

The key construction cycle was shortened by 16 days compared with the lead ship. Combined sea trials were completed in eight days, with a trial-completeness score of 96.5, 5.5 points higher than for the first vessel in the series.  

The newbuild will enter the weekly REX2 service linking China and Southeast Asia with the Red Sea. The rotation covers Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou, Nansha, Singapore, Djibouti, Jeddah, Ain Sokhna and Aqaba.  

A schedule dated 29 July lists departure from Shekou on 17 August, followed by calls at Djibouti on 4 September, Jeddah on 7 September, Ain Sokhna on 11 September and Aqaba on 15 September, subject to operational changes.  

The ship is part of a 12-vessel programme of 15,000-TEU methanol dual-fuel containerships ordered from China State Shipbuilding Corp, with construction divided between Jiangnan Shipyard and Dalian Shipbuilding.  

Marseille-based CMA CGM is a privately controlled French transport and logistics group operating more than 650 vessels across about 250 shipping routes. 

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