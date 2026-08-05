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2026 August 5   13:52

shipbuilding

NYK venture names first China-built LNG carrier for long-term charter to CNOOC

A joint venture involving NYK has named Greenergy River, the first of six 174,000-cbm LNG carriers being built in China for long-term charter to CNOOC, according to NYK.  

Huajing LNG Transport held the naming ceremony on 4 August at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, where the vessel remained under construction.

The name Greenergy River combines the words “green” and “energy”.  The vessel is the first China-built LNG carrier involving NYK to be employed under a long-term charter with a Chinese customer.

The six-ship agreement was signed in April 2022, with deliveries scheduled for 2026 and 2027.  Greenergy River is due to begin transporting LNG sourced by CNOOC worldwide, mainly to China, from August.  

The vessel is about 299 metres long and 46.4 metres wide. It is fitted with an X-DF 2.1 iCER dual-fuel slow-speed engine capable of burning conventional fuel oil or LNG boil-off gas from its cargo tanks.  

Ship management will be handled by OPearl LNG Ship Management, a Hong Kong company established in December 2023 by NYK, an LNG subsidiary of China Merchants Energy Shipping and CETS.  

Singapore-registered Huajing LNG Transport is owned by NYK, CNOOC Gas and Power Singapore Trading & Marketing, CETS Investment Management (HK) and CMES LNG Project 4.  

NYK is a Japanese shipping and logistics group headquartered in Tokyo and founded in 1885. It had 39,830 employees on a consolidated basis as of 31 March 2026.  

CNOOC Group is a Beijing-based Chinese state-owned energy group. CNOOC Gas and Power Singapore Trading & Marketing is its subsidiary, while CETS Investment Management (HK) is another group affiliate.  

Topics:

LNG carrier

time-charter agreement

NYK

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