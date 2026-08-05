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2026 August 5   14:22

shipping

Hagland takes battery-hybrid Damen 3850 on time charter from Gerdes

Hagland Shipping AS has added a Damen Combi Freighter 3850 to its fleet on time charter from Germany’s Reederei Gerdes and its commercial arm over-C, according to Hagland Shipping.  IntelliMar brought the parties together for a new partnership focused on long-term cooperation and practical short-sea shipping solutions.  

The approximately 3,850-dwt vessel has battery-hybrid propulsion capable of periods of fully electric sailing, shore-power connectivity, the ability to operate on B100 biodiesel, Econowind VentoFoils for wind-assisted propulsion and an optimised hull intended to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.  Its flexible cargo configuration is intended for European short-sea bulk operations.  

Hagland Shipping AS is a Norwegian shipping company transporting aggregates, timber, fertilisers, grains and industrial minerals in northern European dry-bulk trades.  

Reederei Gerdes is a German shipowner active in European coastal and short-sea shipping.

Damen Shipyards Group is a Netherlands-headquartered shipbuilder using standardised vessel designs and production processes. 

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