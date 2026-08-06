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2026 August 6   14:50

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PortXchange joins SASHA Coalition as first port emissions specialist

Rotterdam-based maritime technology company PortXchange has joined the SASHA Coalition as its first member focused on port emissions and operational intelligence, according to PortXchange.  The company will contribute port data and operational expertise to the alliance’s work on zero-emission shipping policy, funding and infrastructure.

PortXchange said ports should participate directly in decisions because they are where new fuels are delivered, infrastructure is built and vessels, cargo and communities interact.  

“Ports’ potential to drive climate action has been largely overlooked,” said PortXchange managing director and co-founder Sjoerd de Jager. “We will not achieve the emissions reductions needed, at the pace required, until all the actors across the value chain collaborate.”  

De Jager said cleaner-fuel production represented only part of the transition, with infrastructure, demand, operational readiness and policy needing to advance together. Ports must also address current emissions rather than wait for a single future technology, he added.  

PortXchange’s EmissionInsider platform measures emissions from ships, trucks, rail operations and terminal activity. It is intended to help ports identify emissions hotspots, assess reduction measures, plan infrastructure and support investment decisions.  

SASHA Coalition membership and advocacy officer Sabrina Khan-Dighe said shipping would only move towards net zero through cooperation across the sector.  

“Developing cleaner fuels and technologies is critical, but adoption will depend on ports having the right infrastructure and operational readiness to support investment,” she said.  

PortXchange plans to use its coalition membership to advocate for policies that treat ports as active participants in the transition. The company said clean-fuel infrastructure decisions require data on vessel activity, operational patterns and the locations where investment could have the greatest impact.  

PortXchange is a Rotterdam-based B Corp-certified maritime technology company. Its products include EmissionInsider, the Port Emissions Reporter and Synchronizer, a Just-in-Time port-call planning system. It also develops customised digital systems, including the AI-based ETAPredictor arrival-time engine.  

The SASHA Coalition was launched in 2023 to represent companies developing shipping and aviation technologies using electricity and renewable hydrogen, including battery-electric systems, hydrogen fuel cells and e-fuels. The coalition is coordinated by environmental non-profit organisation Opportunity Green, which works with private-sector members and policymakers on regulatory frameworks for maritime and aviation emissions reduction.

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