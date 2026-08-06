World’s largest fully automated container terminal hits 25m TEU

PSA Singapore’s Tuas Port has handled 25m TEU since opening in September 2022, marking the latest ramp-up milestone at the world’s largest fully automated container terminal, according to PSA Singapore.

The terminal is a central part of PSA Group’s Node to Network strategy, connecting Singapore’s transhipment operations with the group’s wider port ecosystem and supply-chain services.

“With global trade patterns becoming increasingly complex, robust coordination across ports and supply chain nodes has become more essential than ever. Tuas Port’s integrated port ecosystem, designed to future-proof supply chains, streamlines terminal and logistics services to enable our customers to move cargo with greater agility, resilience and confidence. Guided by responsible stewardship, we will continue strengthening the Group's network of port ecosystems, harnessing innovation and digitalisation to power trade flows beyond Singapore, while reinforcing Singapore's position as the world's leading transhipment hub,” said PSA International group chief executive Ong Kim Pong.

Tuas Port has 14 operational berths and is on track to reach 18 by 2027. PSA is also advancing sustainable and smart technologies at the terminal. PSA Singapore handled 44.5m TEU in 2025 and connects with 600 ports worldwide, with operations running 24/7 and daily sailings to every major port. The company also provides port-adjacent logistics services and digital supply-chain solutions.