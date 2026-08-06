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2026 August 6   17:05

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Panama Canal to cut neopanamax draught in two stages

The Panama Canal will reduce the maximum authorised draught for vessels using the neopanamax locks to 48 feet (14.63 metres) from 26 August 2026 and to 47.5 feet (14.48 metres) from 3 September, according to the Panama Canal.  

The restrictions reflect current water levels and forecasts for Gatun Lake over the coming weeks. They form part of the water and operational management strategy intended to maintain sustainable canal operations.  The adjustments will not affect the number of daily transits.  They follow water management and conservation measures introduced in December 2025 as part of preparations for the 2026 dry season.  

The two reductions represent the fourth and fifth draught adjustments introduced by the canal. The planning incorporates lessons from the 2023-2024 period, together with hydrological data and historical records used in operational decision-making. 

Canal specialists continue to monitor climatic conditions and prepare technical projections to assess the potential effects of El Niño and determine whether further management measures may be required in the coming months.  

The Panama Canal is an interoceanic waterway whose specialists manage vessel transits, water resources and operating conditions across the route.

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