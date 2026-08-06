Los Angeles and Long Beach absorb tariff rush as all major PNW gateways lose imports

Los Angeles and Long Beach absorbed a tariff-driven cargo rush that lifted laden imports across major North American West Coast ports by 7.1% year on year to 3.7m TEU in the second quarter of 2026, according to Sea-Intelligence.

Shippers front-loaded inbound cargo ahead of a 24 July deadline for new permanent trade tariffs following earlier judicial reversals, producing a sharp May spike that offset declines across the Pacific Northwest.

After a weak April, total handled volumes surged 12.7% year on year in May, while laden imports jumped 19.8% as shippers sought to clear goods through customs before the July deadline.

The increase was amplified by a depressed May 2025 comparison, when tariff deadlines also affected cargo flows.

Los Angeles recorded a 13.8% rise in laden imports during the quarter, while Long Beach posted growth of 12.0%, highlighting the concentration of discretionary cargo in Southern California. Every major Pacific Northwest gateway suffered a decline.

Vancouver’s laden imports fell 4.8%, the Northwest Seaport Alliance recorded a 9.2% drop and Prince Rupert posted the region’s steepest contraction at 12.4%.

Sea-Intelligence is a container shipping research and analysis company.