EXMAR turns 146,000-cbm SIMAISA into floating LNG bunkering hub

EXMAR has taken delivery of the 146,000-cbm LNG carrier *SIMAISA* for conversion into a floating transshipment unit serving the LNG bunkering market, according to EXMAR.

The ship is secured under an initial seven-year charter with an unnamed counterparty and will soon enter dry dock for modifications required for its new role.

The FTU will receive large LNG parcels from trading LNG carriers, allowing specialised LNG bunkering vessels to load from the unit before supplying LNG-fuelled ships.

EXMAR chief executive Carl-Antoine Saverys said: “EXMAR is gladly assisting its client in further paving the way to unlock LNG as a fuel for the shipping industry. The FTU is a smart solution with which our client bring down the costs of the logistics relating to the LNG bunkering. With this solution, we are building upon EXMAR’s close to 50 years of LNG experience. We look forward deploying more of these assets to unlock the full potential of LNG as a fuel for the maritime industry.”

EXMAR is a maritime energy group focused on LNG shipping and vessel-based gas infrastructure.