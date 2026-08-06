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2026 August 6   16:45

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UK targets LNG carrier Arctic Express in six-ship sanctions sweep

Britain has sanctioned the 102,064-gt LNG carrier Arctic Express and five oil tankers in a 19-target package that brings new restrictions on vessel access, chartering, operations and maritime services, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.  

The 2007-built Arctic Express (IMO 9333591) is the only LNG carrier in the group. The other ships are Perseas (IMO 9326811), Torvian (IMO 9470131), Asteras (IMO 9402263), Visund (IMO 9378864) and Zenturo (IMO 9346885).  

The UK lists their believed flags as Russia, San Marino, Barbados, Palau, Palau and Barbados, respectively.  

Arctic Express carried Russian-origin LNG from Russia to a third country, while the five oil tankers carried Russian-origin crude or petroleum products to third countries.  

The measures bar the vessels from UK ports and prohibit UK persons from chartering or operating them. The ships may also be detained or directed to move, while technical, crewing, brokering, operating, chartering and financial services linked to them are restricted.  

India-based Frion Ship Management LLP was sanctioned over its role in the sale of Arctic Express into Russian ownership and control.

Moscow-based Northern Engineering LLC was included for activity in Russia’s energy sector.  

SMP Tech Management LLP operates Arctic Express. Ming Rong Tai Ltd operates Perseas, Wulio Shipping Ltd operates Torvian, Fan Rong Xuan Ltd operates Asteras, Lam Kee Shipping Ltd operates Visund and Yuen Fat Shipping Ltd operates Zenturo.  

The additions lift the total number of individuals, entities and ships sanctioned under the regime to more than 3,400, including more than 500 added in 2026.  

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