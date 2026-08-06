Excelerate agrees to buy Methane Patricia Camila for first FSRU conversion

US LNG infrastructure company Excelerate Energy has agreed to acquire the 170,000-cbm LNG carrier Methane Patricia Camila as the dedicated vessel for its first conversion of a conventional gas carrier into a floating storage and regasification unit, according to Excelerate Energy.

The definitive agreement was signed in July 2026, with the converted vessel expected to be available for commercial deployment in early 2028. Excelerate did not disclose the seller, purchase price or delivery date.

The acquisition will allow the company to advance engineering, commercial development and project planning. Excelerate raised its 2026 committed growth capital guidance to between $380m and $400m from $270m to $300m, reflecting spending on the conversion and the timing of costs for its LNG import project in Iraq.

The 2010-built vessel was constructed by South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries. Japanese government fleet data lists Meiji Shipping as its owner.

A separate 23 July filing by Japan’s Meikai Group covered the sale of an unnamed LNG carrier by its Netherlands-based subsidiary Meiji Shipping B.V. to an overseas third-party buyer for $79m.

The vessel had a book value of $59.46m, with handover scheduled between January and April 2027. Meikai expects a gain of about ¥2.7bn ($17.1m) in the financial year ending March 2028. The filing withheld the buyer and vessel names, meaning it does not officially establish a link to Excelerate’s transaction.

In August 2025, Excelerate identified Excelerate Shenandoah as its first owned FSRU conversion candidate. Its latest statement does not clarify whether that vessel remains under consideration for a later project.

Excelerate Energy is a US LNG and power infrastructure company headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, with activities spanning floating import terminals, regasification, downstream infrastructure, LNG supply and power generation.