Monadelphous lands A$200m BHP contract for Port Hedland expansion

Monadelphous Group has secured an approximately A$200m ($141m) construction contract from BHP for the Port Debottlenecking Project 2 at Nelson Point in Port Hedland, Western Australia, according to Monadelphous.

The scope covers the installation and commissioning of structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation systems for the new Car Dumper 6 and associated materials-handling facilities.

Work will begin immediately and is scheduled for completion in 2028. The project forms part of BHP’s investment in the resilience and throughput of its integrated Western Australia Iron Ore operations, which connect Pilbara mines with export terminals at Port Hedland.

BHP approved Car Dumper 6 and related infrastructure in August 2025 under an investment estimated at about $900m. The equipment is expected to help maintain annual iron ore production above 305m tonnes from the fourth quarter of the 2028 financial year.

The additional dumper is intended to reduce production losses during major overhauls of existing equipment from the 2029 financial year and improve ore blending and screening at the port. BHP expects returns of more than 30% and a payback period of less than three years after first ore.

Fluor received the engineering, procurement and construction management contract for PDP2 in December 2025. The scope includes Car Dumper 6, additional conveyors and supporting infrastructure designed to keep at least five car dumpers available for more than 90% of the time.

Monadelphous Group Limited is an Australian engineering services company headquartered in Perth. It operates through its Engineering Construction and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions and has more than 50 years of experience, with offices, projects, workshops and facilities across Australia, China, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, Vietnam and the Philippines.

BHP Group Limited is an Australian resources company headquartered in Melbourne.

Fluor Corporation is a US engineering, procurement and construction company.