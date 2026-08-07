Klaveness Combination Carriers completes CABU III series with first wind-assisted vessel

Norway’s Klaveness Combination Carriers has taken delivery of the 83,300-dwt MV Baltazar from New Yangzi Shipyard, completing its three-ship CABU III programme and adding the first wind-assisted vessel to its fleet, according to Klaveness Combination Carriers.

The vessel is fitted with two 24-metre eSAIL suction sails supplied by bound4blue. Fans draw air across the aerodynamic surfaces to generate forward thrust and reduce demand on the main engine. Other efficiency measures include an air-lubrication system, shaft generator, fuel-optimised EcoEGR main engine and Mewis duct.

Baltazar is also prepared for a future retrofit to use zero- or near-zero-emission fuels.

The combination carrier is intended to transport caustic soda solution to Australia and load dry bulk commodities on the return voyage.

KCC estimates its carbon footprint will be about 35% below that of first-generation CABU vessels, while earnings capacity will be approximately 20% higher. KCC has not disclosed a separate final acquisition cost for Baltazar.

Its 2025 annual report estimated a contract price of $57.4m for each CABU III vessel and total delivered expenditure of about $193.7m for the three-ship programme. Baltazar follows sister vessels MV Balder and MV Bastion, delivered in February and April 2026.

The delivery expands KCC’s fleet to 19 vessels, comprising 11 CABU and eight CLEANBU ships.

The vessel is owned by KCC Shipowning AS, classed by DNV and has Oslo as its home port. Its maiden voyage will take it to Australia, where Western Australian Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti is due to name the ship at Fremantle Passenger Terminal on 9 September.

Klaveness Combination Carriers, established as a separate company in 2018, specialises in vessels able to alternate between liquid and dry bulk cargoes.

New Yangzi Shipyard is a Chinese shipbuilder. bound4blue is a Spanish marine wind-propulsion specialist.