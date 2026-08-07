  1. Home
  2. News
  3. India's Swan Defence wins Svitzer order for four 32-metre TRAnsverse tugs

2026 August 7   05:37

shipbuilding

India's Swan Defence wins Svitzer order for four 32-metre TRAnsverse tugs

Indian shipbuilder Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has secured a contract from Denmark-based towage operator Svitzer to build four 32-metre TRAnsverse 3200 tugs at Pipavav in Gujarat, according to Swan Defence and Heavy Industries.  

The first vessels are due from the first quarter of 2028 under Svitzer’s first newbuilding contract with SDHI. The undisclosed order is classified as Category 2, placing its value between INR 2.51bn ($26.4m) and INR 7.5bn ($78.8m).  

The Bureau Veritas-class tugs will be biofuel-ready, compliant with IMO Tier III requirements and prepared for FiFi1 notation. The design, jointly developed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd and Svitzer, has a beam of 13.1 metres, bollard pull of more than 80 tonnes and is intended for harbour towage and escort work.  

The hydrodynamic hull and omni-directional propulsion could reduce fuel consumption by up to 15% against conventional tug designs.  

“Our growing TRAnsverse tug fleet offers significant benefits to customers in terms of releasing operational constraints and improving port productivity, sustainability and safety margins,” Svitzer chief executive Kasper Friis Nilaus said.  

Two TRAnsverse 3200 tugs have operated at the Port of Newcastle in Australia for more than 12 months, while the design completed more than 3,000 commercial towage jobs during 2026. The latest order raises Svitzer’s TRAnsverse newbuilding tally to 18, excluding options, across 26-metre, 29-metre and 32-metre electric and biofuel-ready variants.  

Rear Admiral Vipin Kumar Saxena IN (retd.), chief executive of SDHI, said: “Svitzer’s rigorous evaluation process reaffirms the strength of our engineering capabilities in the niche, high-specification vessel segment.”

The contract is SDHI’s fourth consecutive export order.  SDHI shares rose as much as 1.82%, trading 1.51% higher at INR 2,590 ($27.20) at 9:26am IST.  Formerly Reliance Naval and Engineering, SDHI is a step-down subsidiary of Indian industrial group Swan Corp. Its Pipavav complex covers more than 600 acres and includes a 662-metre by 65-metre dry dock.  

Copenhagen-based Svitzer was founded in Denmark in 1833 and operates more than 500 vessels. 

Topics:

Svitzer

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

04:27

FuelEU pooling captures 92% of vessels in first compliance year

02:37

All new harbour craft operating in the Port of Singapore must be fully electric from 2030

00:27

Seaspan becomes first international shipowner and operator to tap China’s Panda bond market

2026 August 7

18:07

South Korea’s big three shipbuilders post $22.5bn H1 revenue as profits jump 72%

17:47

Elegant Exit, RM and ISSAC Green Tech target one of Asia’s largest ship recycling hubs

17:35

China’s July gas imports edge lower as seven-month volumes fall 3%

17:19

Four rival IMO net-zero plans emerge as Opportunity Green warns against weakening deal

16:13

Klaipeda Container Terminal expands Portchain tie-up with Quay rollout

15:43

MOL first-quarter profit rises 16%

15:24

Beihai Shipbuilding tops 100-ship orderbook as green-fuel vessels reach 80%

14:32

SLB lands multi-year Equinor stimulation deal with Island Captain upgrade

14:11

BIMCO warns shipping companies over legal risks of AI-drafted contracts

13:51

HII signs seven-year robotics deals worth up to $900m for US Navy shipbuilding

13:21

Poland's Remontowa cuts steel for fifth ferry in $198.4m CMAL series

12:41

Turkey’s Aqmaris adds eight Ultramax newbuildings at Nantong Xiangyu

12:01

Crystal firms up third Fincantieri luxury cruise ship for 2034 delivery

11:32

SeaLead enters voluntary liquidation with fleet down to four ships after US sanctions

11:16

ADNOC L&S buys 11 VLCCs and VLGCs for $1.3bn

10:44

Cheniere says Middle East LNG recovery trails crude as Europe struggles to reach 80% storage

04:37

Klaveness Combination Carriers completes CABU III series with first wind-assisted vessel

03:17

Cosco takes sixth ship in world-first 80,000-dwt methanol-ready grain carrier series

02:27

Monadelphous lands A$200m BHP contract for Port Hedland expansion

2026 August 6

18:07

Excelerate agrees to buy Methane Patricia Camila for first FSRU conversion

17:05

Panama Canal to cut neopanamax draught in two stages

16:45

UK targets LNG carrier Arctic Express in six-ship sanctions sweep

16:25

EXMAR turns 146,000-cbm SIMAISA into floating LNG bunkering hub

15:41

Los Angeles and Long Beach absorb tariff rush as all major PNW gateways lose imports

15:05

World’s largest fully automated container terminal hits 25m TEU

14:50

PortXchange joins SASHA Coalition as first port emissions specialist

14:06

Eastern starts first of three Washington hybrid ferries in $714.5m deal

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news