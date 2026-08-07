  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cheniere says Middle East LNG recovery trails crude as Europe struggles to reach 80% storage

2026 August 7   10:44

LNG

Cheniere says Middle East LNG recovery trails crude as Europe struggles to reach 80% storage

Cheniere Energy has warned that restoring Middle East LNG supply chains is proving more complex than restarting crude flows, while Europe faces difficulty rebuilding gas inventories before winter.  

Outbound LNG carrier transits through the Strait of Hormuz had recovered to less than 10% of their pre-disruption average by the end of the second quarter, compared with about 25% for outbound crude tankers, executive vice president and chief commercial officer Anatol Feygin said on the company’s 6 August earnings call.  

The difference reflects the need to restore upstream gas supply, liquefaction plants, marine logistics and LNG carrier schedules before export volumes can fully recover.  

Cheniere estimated that reduced LNG exports from Qatar and the UAE amounted to about 18m tonnes during the quarter. Higher production elsewhere partly offset the shortfall, leaving global LNG exports about 3m tonnes lower year on year.  

The disruption also shifted US LNG towards Asia. US exports to Asian buyers reached a quarterly record of about 11m tonnes, while volumes shipped to Europe declined from recent levels.  

European gas inventories ended the quarter about 11bn cubic metres below their level a year earlier, equivalent to roughly 100 LNG cargoes.  Europe entered the previous winter with storage about 82% full and ended March at 28%. Cheniere expects the region to struggle to reach 80% before the coming winter even if Middle East LNG flows normalise soon.  

“We think it’ll be tough to get to 70%, much less 80% of inventory,” Feygin said.  Cheniere estimates that every additional month of constrained LNG flows through Hormuz could reduce Europe’s storage position by about five percentage points without additional supply or other offsets.  

Cheniere Energy is a US energy company whose operations include natural gas procurement and transportation, LNG production, vessel chartering and LNG delivery through its Gulf Coast infrastructure, including Sabine Pass LNG in Louisiana and Corpus Christi LNG in Texas.

Topics:

LNG

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

04:27

FuelEU pooling captures 92% of vessels in first compliance year

02:37

All new harbour craft operating in the Port of Singapore must be fully electric from 2030

00:27

Seaspan becomes first international shipowner and operator to tap China’s Panda bond market

2026 August 7

18:07

South Korea’s big three shipbuilders post $22.5bn H1 revenue as profits jump 72%

17:47

Elegant Exit, RM and ISSAC Green Tech target one of Asia’s largest ship recycling hubs

17:35

China’s July gas imports edge lower as seven-month volumes fall 3%

17:19

Four rival IMO net-zero plans emerge as Opportunity Green warns against weakening deal

16:13

Klaipeda Container Terminal expands Portchain tie-up with Quay rollout

15:43

MOL first-quarter profit rises 16%

15:24

Beihai Shipbuilding tops 100-ship orderbook as green-fuel vessels reach 80%

14:32

SLB lands multi-year Equinor stimulation deal with Island Captain upgrade

14:11

BIMCO warns shipping companies over legal risks of AI-drafted contracts

13:51

HII signs seven-year robotics deals worth up to $900m for US Navy shipbuilding

13:21

Poland's Remontowa cuts steel for fifth ferry in $198.4m CMAL series

12:41

Turkey’s Aqmaris adds eight Ultramax newbuildings at Nantong Xiangyu

12:01

Crystal firms up third Fincantieri luxury cruise ship for 2034 delivery

11:32

SeaLead enters voluntary liquidation with fleet down to four ships after US sanctions

11:16

ADNOC L&S buys 11 VLCCs and VLGCs for $1.3bn

05:37

India's Swan Defence wins Svitzer order for four 32-metre TRAnsverse tugs

04:37

Klaveness Combination Carriers completes CABU III series with first wind-assisted vessel

03:17

Cosco takes sixth ship in world-first 80,000-dwt methanol-ready grain carrier series

02:27

Monadelphous lands A$200m BHP contract for Port Hedland expansion

2026 August 6

18:07

Excelerate agrees to buy Methane Patricia Camila for first FSRU conversion

17:05

Panama Canal to cut neopanamax draught in two stages

16:45

UK targets LNG carrier Arctic Express in six-ship sanctions sweep

16:25

EXMAR turns 146,000-cbm SIMAISA into floating LNG bunkering hub

15:41

Los Angeles and Long Beach absorb tariff rush as all major PNW gateways lose imports

15:05

World’s largest fully automated container terminal hits 25m TEU

14:50

PortXchange joins SASHA Coalition as first port emissions specialist

14:06

Eastern starts first of three Washington hybrid ferries in $714.5m deal

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news