Cheniere says Middle East LNG recovery trails crude as Europe struggles to reach 80% storage

Cheniere Energy has warned that restoring Middle East LNG supply chains is proving more complex than restarting crude flows, while Europe faces difficulty rebuilding gas inventories before winter.

Outbound LNG carrier transits through the Strait of Hormuz had recovered to less than 10% of their pre-disruption average by the end of the second quarter, compared with about 25% for outbound crude tankers, executive vice president and chief commercial officer Anatol Feygin said on the company’s 6 August earnings call.

The difference reflects the need to restore upstream gas supply, liquefaction plants, marine logistics and LNG carrier schedules before export volumes can fully recover.

Cheniere estimated that reduced LNG exports from Qatar and the UAE amounted to about 18m tonnes during the quarter. Higher production elsewhere partly offset the shortfall, leaving global LNG exports about 3m tonnes lower year on year.

The disruption also shifted US LNG towards Asia. US exports to Asian buyers reached a quarterly record of about 11m tonnes, while volumes shipped to Europe declined from recent levels.

European gas inventories ended the quarter about 11bn cubic metres below their level a year earlier, equivalent to roughly 100 LNG cargoes. Europe entered the previous winter with storage about 82% full and ended March at 28%. Cheniere expects the region to struggle to reach 80% before the coming winter even if Middle East LNG flows normalise soon.

“We think it’ll be tough to get to 70%, much less 80% of inventory,” Feygin said. Cheniere estimates that every additional month of constrained LNG flows through Hormuz could reduce Europe’s storage position by about five percentage points without additional supply or other offsets.

Cheniere Energy is a US energy company whose operations include natural gas procurement and transportation, LNG production, vessel chartering and LNG delivery through its Gulf Coast infrastructure, including Sabine Pass LNG in Louisiana and Corpus Christi LNG in Texas.