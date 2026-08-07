Turkey’s Aqmaris adds eight Ultramax newbuildings at Nantong Xiangyu

Turkey’s Aqmaris Ship Management has ordered eight 64,000-dwt Ultramax bulk carriers at China’s Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, increasing its Ultramax newbuilding programme in the country to 12 vessels, according to HaberDenizde.

The Istanbul-based owner is expanding its dry bulk fleet after entering the market with the China-built Ultramaxes Zeynep and Emine.

Aqmaris had already signed a 2+2 contract with Wuhu Shipyard in January for 64,500-dwt Ultramax bulkers. The vessels use Wuhu’s new-generation Dolphin design and are intended to comply with IMO Tier III and EEDI Phase III requirements. Zeynep and sister ship Emine completed an earlier two-vessel China-built series for Aqmaris.

Aqmaris Gemi Isletmeciligi Anonim Sirketi is an Istanbul-registered Turkish shipping company led by Cenk Bekmezci.

Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is a Chinese shipbuilding company whose product portfolio includes Ultramax and handy bulk carriers.