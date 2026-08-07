Poland's Remontowa cuts steel for fifth ferry in $198.4m CMAL series

Polish shipbuilder Remontowa Shipbuilding has started construction of the fifth of seven battery-electric ferries for Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), cutting first steel for hull B621/5 at its Gdańsk yard on 6 August, according to Remontowa Shipbuilding.

The £147.5m ($198.4m) contract, signed on 28 March 2025, forms the core of the first phase of CMAL’s Small Vessel Replacement Programme, backed by £160m ($215.3m) of Scottish Government investment. The seven-vessel order is the largest passenger-ferry series in the yard’s history by vessel count and contract value.

“The steel cutting for the fifth vessel in the programme is another important milestone,” CMAL director of vessels Jim Anderson said.

The double-ended ferries will have 5,746-kWh battery systems, decentralised DC electrical distribution, four 187-kW azimuth thrusters and two 430-kWe backup generating sets. The ships are 49.9 metres long and 12.48 metres wide, with a design speed of 9 knots. Six Design A units will carry 150 passengers and 24 cars, while one Design B vessel will accommodate 250 passengers and 16 cars. The batteries are intended primarily for overnight shore charging. LMG Marin is designing the ferries with Remontowa Marine Design & Consulting.

The ships are intended for the Colintraive-Rhubodach, Lochaline-Fishnish, Tarbert-Portavadie, Iona-Fionnphort, Sconser-Raasay, Tobermory-Kilchoan and Tayinloan-Gigha routes. The vessels have been named MV Loch Awe, MV Loch Etive, MV Loch Katrine, MV Loch Maree, MV Loch Morar, MV Loch Rannoch and MV Loch Shiel following a public vote. Delivery is scheduled for 2027 to 2029. The first ferry is due in the third quarter of 2027, with completion of the full contract targeted for the first quarter of 2029.

Remontowa Shipbuilding operates within Poland’s Remontowa Holding and delivered three ferries to CMAL between 2005 and 2011.

CMAL is wholly owned by the Scottish Government, with Scottish ministers as its sole shareholders, and owns ferries, ports, harbours and related infrastructure.