HII signs seven-year robotics deals worth up to $900m for US Navy shipbuilding

HII has signed seven-year performance-based production agreements with Path Robotics and GrayMatter Robotics that could place up to $900m of shipbuilding work with the two companies, according to HII.

The agreements cover production supporting aircraft carriers, submarines, destroyers, amphibious ships, future frigates and unmanned surface vessels. Work volumes will depend on the companies meeting technology, manufacturing-readiness and performance milestones.

Path Robotics could receive up to $600m of the total over the seven-year period. HII and GrayMatter Robotics have not disclosed a separate maximum value for GrayMatter’s share.

The deals advance HII’s High-Yield Production Robotics, or HYPR, programme from technology development towards production. HII launched HYPR with Path and GrayMatter in April after signing separate memoranda of understanding with Path in February and GrayMatter in April.

The first stage will cover development, validation and qualification of autonomous welding, grinding, blasting, painting, assembly and inspection technologies and their integration into an autonomous production line. If the systems meet HII’s cost, schedule, quality and US Navy qualification requirements, the programme will move to a delivery stage. Production is expected to begin with smaller steel structures before expanding to larger units and modules.

“We are defining a new approach to robotics in shipbuilding: automation that can adapt to extreme levels of complexity, mix, and size,” said Eric Chewning, HII executive vice president of maritime systems and corporate strategy.

HII plans to outsource more than 2.5m hours of shipbuilding work in 2026, 30% more than in 2025, with externally fabricated structures delivered to its shipyards for integration and final assembly.

Virginia-headquartered HII employs about 45,000 people. Its Newport News Shipbuilding division is the sole US designer, builder and refueller of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and one of two US shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines.

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi builds surface combatants and amphibious ships.

Path Robotics, founded in 2018 in Columbus, Ohio, develops physical-AI manufacturing systems, including autonomous welding technology based on its Obsidian model.

GrayMatter Robotics, founded in 2020 in Carson, California, develops physical-AI manufacturing systems for processes including surface preparation, coating and inspection.