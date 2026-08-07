BIMCO warns shipping companies over legal risks of AI-drafted contracts

BIMCO has warned shipping companies against over-reliance on artificial intelligence when drafting contractual clauses, saying apparently convincing AI-generated wording can unintentionally shift risk, omit operational triggers or fail to reflect the commercial deal intended by the parties, according to BIMCO.

A survey of BIMCO’s Documentary Committee members found that 20% of respondents already use AI tools for contractual work, while 70% expect their organisations to adopt them within the next three to five years. Another 25% said they had encountered clauses drafted by AI instead of established contractual wording.

AI is increasingly being used in commercial shipping for document review, clause comparison and drafting assistance.

Respondents identified potential efficiency gains but also raised concerns about inaccuracies, over-reliance on AI and the loss of legal and commercial nuances without proper human review.

They also warned that users could accept AI-generated wording without fully understanding its implications or checking whether it achieves the intended result.

BIMCO said an AI-generated clause could appear credible while allocating risk differently from what the parties intended, leaving out an important operational trigger or failing to capture the agreed commercial bargain.

The organisation said its contractual wording is developed through drafting groups involving shipowners, charterers, brokers, lawyers and insurance specialists before scrutiny by its Documentary Committee, which has more than 90 members with commercial, legal, insurance and broking expertise. Insurance specialists, including representatives of the International Group of P&I Clubs, also take part in BIMCO drafting projects.

BIMCO said AI can generate language from existing material but cannot reproduce negotiations between competing commercial interests or the industry consensus behind a standard clause. Its Contract Authenticity Clause requires the party issuing the final execution version of a contract to warrant that it is based on an authentic BIMCO template obtained from an authorised source and that amendments are clearly visible. The clause was published on 21 October 2020.

BIMCO also provides a free SmartCon verification tool that allows users to upload a SmartCon PDF and check whether the contract is authentic.

BIMCO is a non-profit international shipping association founded in 1905. Its roughly 2,100 members in 120 countries collectively represent about two-thirds of world tonnage, and the organisation develops standard maritime contracts and clauses.

The International Group of P&I Clubs is an association of protection and indemnity clubs whose representatives participate in BIMCO contractual drafting work.