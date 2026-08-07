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2026 August 7   14:32

shipbuilding

SLB lands multi-year Equinor stimulation deal with Island Captain upgrade

SLB and Norwegian energy group Equinor have signed a multi-year agreement for reservoir stimulation services across the Norwegian Continental Shelf, backed by a major upgrade of the well stimulation vessel Island Captain, according to SLB.  

The vessel will be converted for full proppant-based stimulation work, with expanded storage, new handling and blending systems, higher pumping capacity and a revised deck layout.

After the upgrade, Island Captain will be able to carry up to 2 million pounds of proppant, providing dedicated offshore capacity for work on tight reservoirs and future wells on the Norwegian shelf.  

“The upgrade of the Island Captain represents an important investment in offshore stimulation capability for the Norwegian Continental Shelf,” said Ole Christian Meldahl, SLB’s managing director for Scandinavia.  

Island Captain, owned by Norway’s Island Offshore Management AS, is a 93-metre DP II well stimulation vessel delivered in 2011. It is designed for acid fracturing and pressure-pumping work in the North Sea, with a combined 20,000 HHP high-pressure pumping system optimised for high rates at 10,000 psi.  

The agreement follows Equinor’s May exercise of options on integrated drilling and well-service contracts and specialist framework agreements worth about NOK 17 billion ($1.79 billion). SLB Norge, Baker Hughes Norge and Halliburton were the three suppliers covered by the integrated drilling and well-service contracts.  

SLB is an energy technology company operating in more than 100 countries, with a workforce representing more than 170 nationalities.

Equinor is a Norwegian international energy company active in oil and gas, renewable power and low-carbon energy; it had 24,600 employees in 2025 and is 67% owned by the Norwegian state.

Island Offshore Management AS is the Norwegian vessel-owning and management company within the Island Offshore group.

Baker Hughes Norge is the Norwegian operating entity of energy technology group Baker Hughes, while Halliburton is an international provider of products and services to the energy industry.

Topics:

Equinor

vessel conversion

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