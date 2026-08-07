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2026 August 7   15:24

shipbuilding

Beihai Shipbuilding tops 100-ship orderbook as green-fuel vessels reach 80%

China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited’s Beihai Shipbuilding has pushed its orderbook above 100 vessels and 23m dwt after a series of bulk carrier construction contracts with COSCO Shipping Bulk took effect, according to China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited.  

Some of the yard’s contracted delivery slots now extend into 2030.  More than 80% of the vessels in the 100-plus-ship orderbook are green-fuel ships. Beihai Shipbuilding’s portfolio spans LNG dual-fuel, methanol dual-fuel, ethanol dual-fuel, ammonia dual-fuel and methanol/ethanol tri-fuel designs across its main vessel types.  

The yard’s self-developed 210,000-dwt ammonia dual-fuel bulk carrier, identified in the source as the world’s first vessel of its type and size, is scheduled for delivery in 2026.  Its new-generation 325,000-dwt methanol dual-fuel very large ore carrier is due to make its maiden voyage by the end of 2026.  

China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited is the parent group of Beihai Shipbuilding and encompasses shipbuilding, marine equipment and related industrial activities.  

Beihai Shipbuilding is a shipbuilding subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited with operations focused on the construction of large commercial vessels.  

COSCO Shipping Bulk is the dry bulk shipping arm within China COSCO Shipping Corporation and operates bulk carrier transportation services.

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